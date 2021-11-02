STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
31 aided schools take back consent for merger

However, after the High Court directed the State government to not force aided schools for the merger, some of the managements of these aided educational institutions have withdrawn their consent. 

Published: 02nd November 2021 07:19 AM

Maximum vacancy is reported from government girls’ high schools and aided schools.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In the last one week, managements of 31 aided schools withdrew their consent for the merger with government schools. There are 230 aided primary, upper primary and high schools in Prakasam district. Of the total, managements of 106 schools gave their consent to hand over the schools to the government including the staff.

Additionally, nine aided school managements agreed for a total merger, which included handing over of faculty and assets. However, after the High Court directed the State government to not force aided schools for the merger, some of the managements of these aided educational institutions have withdrawn their consent. 

District Education Officer (DEO) B Vijaya Bhaskar said, “Since the beginning, we haven’t compelled or forced any aided school to merge with the government schools. As per the recent Andhra Pradesh High Court directives, a few aided school managements, who had earlier agreed for the merger have withdrawn their consent. We are now going to take up allotment/placement counselling on November 5 only for teachers from aided schools who have agreed for the merger.” 

