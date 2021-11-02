Bring policy to procure paddy through RBKs: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to bring a foolproof policy for paddy procurement and ensure it is done right at the farm gates through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).During a review meeting with a group of ministers and officials at his camp office Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised on the need to take up a transparent procedure for paddy procurement to provide remunerative price for the farmers.

He said there should be no involvement of millers in paddy procurement and officials should keep tabs on payments, irregularities, e-kyc, and e-crop booking to make timely payments based on Aadhaar numbers. He told the officials to create awareness through agriculture advisory boards, VAAs and volunteers by distributing pamphlets to every farmer and displaying the details of the procurement in every RBK. He said steps should be taken ensuring transparency in checking the grain quality.