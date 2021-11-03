STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid cases drop to 4,042 in AP

All the 13 districts reported less than 50 new infections, the updated media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said.

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped to the 4,000-mark even as the State added 259 fresh positives in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.While 354 more infected patients getting cured took the overall recoveries to 20,48,505 even as the gross positives climbed to 20,66,929, the death of five more patients in the State pushed the death toll to 14,382.

With another over 33,000 sample tests, the State has now reached 2.95 crore sample test mark. Eight districts reporting more number of cases than on Monday led to the a slight spike in the fresh infections on Tuesday.

All the 13 districts reported less than 50 new infections, the updated media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said. Chittoor topped the list with 48 cases followed by 41 in Guntur. The fresh additions took the overall cases in Chittoor district have to 2.47 lakh. 

The active cases declined to 4,042 from 4,142 a day earlier with 354 new recoveries.While two deaths were reported from Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari saw one death each.

