Derecognise TDP, YSRC delegation urges President Ram Nath Kovind

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of YSRC MPs led by its Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to derecognise the Opposition TDP in the State over the alleged use of abusive language used by its leaders against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The party also urged Ram Nath Kovind to direct the Law Minister to bring in a legislation akin to the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, that specifically penalises any deliberate and malicious acts that are intended to insult constitutional functionaries.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi after meeting the President, Vijayasai Reddy said they have explained to the President the misconduct of the TDP and the filthy, foul and abusive language used by TDP functionaries, particularly Nara Lokesh and spokesperson K Pattabhiram against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and urged him to derecognise the TDP.

The TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu did not condemn the language used by his leaders, Vijayasai Reddy said. “We have explained to the President how the TDP is causing damage to the pride and honour of Andhra Pradesh,’’ Vijayasai Reddy and claimed that the President was surprised when he was told about the remarks made by TDP leaders against the Chief Minister.Vijayasai Reddy alleged the TDP has become an anti-social party.