STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Give highest priority to Nadu Nedu’

Chief Minister reviews infra projects, schemes that aim to improve people’s living standard

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials concerned to focus on the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme, and complete the construction of irrigation projects on priority. The Chief Minister reviewed various issues related to education, medicine, health, skill development, water grid, roads, irrigation projects, urban development, housing, ports, fishing harbours and YSR Steel Plant, among others at his camp office on Tuesday. 

It is estimated that over Rs 790 crore would be required for Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, under which school students are provided notebooks, shoes, dictionaries, bags, belts, uniforms, textbooks and workbooks, for 2021-22. The Jagananna Goru Muddha scheme is estimated to cost the government Rs 1,625 crore in 2021-22. The State government has spent Rs 3,650 for implementation of the first phase of Nadu- Nedu scheme; it is estimated that Rs 4,535 crore would be required in the second phase to cover 12,663 schools. 

Stating that Nadu-Nedu programme is of the highest priority in the education sector, Jagan directed the officials to implement the programme effectively, and start works for Skill Development Colleges. Complete the water grid works in Pulivendula, Uddanam and Dhone on priority, the Chief Minister said.He wanted the extension of the Karakatta road that connects Amaravati region to be expedited. The officials informed the Chief Minister that construction of the roads would be completed by the end of May, 2022. 

The Chief Minister reviewed the setting up of permanent infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies and said Rs 30,000 crore has been spent on it. He also reviewed the progress of construction works of Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu Greenfield ports and directed the officials to expedite the works of ports along with harbours.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Finance Principal Secretary S S Rawat, Transportation Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
infra projects YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Skill Development Colleges
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp