‘Give highest priority to Nadu Nedu’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials concerned to focus on the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme, and complete the construction of irrigation projects on priority. The Chief Minister reviewed various issues related to education, medicine, health, skill development, water grid, roads, irrigation projects, urban development, housing, ports, fishing harbours and YSR Steel Plant, among others at his camp office on Tuesday.

It is estimated that over Rs 790 crore would be required for Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, under which school students are provided notebooks, shoes, dictionaries, bags, belts, uniforms, textbooks and workbooks, for 2021-22. The Jagananna Goru Muddha scheme is estimated to cost the government Rs 1,625 crore in 2021-22. The State government has spent Rs 3,650 for implementation of the first phase of Nadu- Nedu scheme; it is estimated that Rs 4,535 crore would be required in the second phase to cover 12,663 schools.

Stating that Nadu-Nedu programme is of the highest priority in the education sector, Jagan directed the officials to implement the programme effectively, and start works for Skill Development Colleges. Complete the water grid works in Pulivendula, Uddanam and Dhone on priority, the Chief Minister said.He wanted the extension of the Karakatta road that connects Amaravati region to be expedited. The officials informed the Chief Minister that construction of the roads would be completed by the end of May, 2022.

The Chief Minister reviewed the setting up of permanent infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies and said Rs 30,000 crore has been spent on it. He also reviewed the progress of construction works of Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu Greenfield ports and directed the officials to expedite the works of ports along with harbours.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Finance Principal Secretary S S Rawat, Transportation Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar and other officials were present.