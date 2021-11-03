Man rides 30 kms with lover’s body seeking better treatment

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a bizarre incident, a youth carried the body of a woman on his motorcycle for nearly 30 km to get her ‘better treatment’ after she was injured in a road accident in the district late Monday evening. Though the woman was declared dead when she was taken to a PHC, the youth reportedly carried the body with a hope that she would get better medical treatment if she was shifted to a big hospital in Nandyal. Some agricultural labourers near Panyam noticed the youth carrying the body of a woman on the petrol tank of the bike, stopped and handed him over to police.

Giving the details, Panyam Circle Inspector C Jeevan said P Venkateswarlu of Donakonda in Prakasam district, was working in a private company in Sholapur of Maharashtra after completing his engineering. There, he reportedly fell in love with Aruna (24) of Bommireddypalle in Veldurthi mandal. Recently, Aruna’s parents fixed her marriage with another boy on November 19. Aruna called Venkateswarlu and told him about her marriage with another boy. They had decided to leave the village and get married. He went to Veldurthi on a motorcycle. After picking up Aruna, they reached Ramallakota where she reportedly fell down from the bike and suffered injuries.

She was first shifted to the PHC at Hussainapuram in Orvakal mandal where the staff declared her dead. As there was only staff and no doctor, Venkateswarlu reportedly continued his journey with the body of Aruna on the bike towards Nandyal to get her treated at the government hospital.

At Panyam, farm workers stopped him as he was carrying the body of a woman on the bike and informed us, the CI said. The body was shifted to Kurnool GGH for post-mortem. A case of suspicious death was registered. Later, the police visited the area where Aruna fell down from the bike and collected evidence. “We need to ascertain whether Aruna died of injuries she sustained in the accident or not to move further in the case,’’ police said.

Victim’s marriage fixed on Nov 19

The parents of Aruna of Bommireddypalle village in Veldurthi mandal of Kurnool district fixed her marriage with another boy on November 19