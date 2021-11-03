Use tech in courts to ensure faster justice: V-P 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that the ultimate goal of our freedom struggle was to secure justice for the people from an oppressive colonial rule.Speaking at the inauguration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations at Damodaran Sanjeevaiah National law University at Sabbavaram, the Vice-President said faculties of universities have a key role to play in training the students to become change agents and bring about a transformation in the administration of the justice system.

“Damodaram Sanjivayya was a lawyer, freedom fighter and the first Dalit Chief Minister in India. Incidentally, he was the youngest chief minister at that time. It truly is an honour that this university is named after such a great son of India,” he said.“It should be remembered that the fundamental rights and freedom enjoyed by us today are the results of the innumerable sacrifices made by many known and unknown freedom fighters.” He said the cost of the legal process should not become an impediment to the common man to access the justice system.

“We need to find ways to address huge pendency and inordinate delays in courts as timeliness is crucial to rendering justice,” he said. While fully leveraging alternative dispute redressal mechanisms, there is a need to avoid frequent adjournments of cases. Information technology should also be optimally used to ensure speedier justice to the people, he said. The future of the great nation depends on the young generation. The people of the country, particularly, the youth should guard against attempts by forces inimical to India to create divisions in the name of religion, region, language or other issues.