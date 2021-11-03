Vizag potters skip making diyas this Diwali as there are few takers

Amrutha Kosuru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Until only a few years ago, Kummari Veedhi in Vizag buzzed with activity as several potter families used to be involved in their traditional occupation of making earthen diyas for Diwali. Now, there are just four. And Kummari Veedhi, which used to be filled with energy and smell of clay this time of the year is dull as the artisan families opted not to make diyas for this Diwali.“No one wants simple diyas anymore. Now, people want intricately designed or colourful diyas,” said S Satyavathi (40), a resident of the streeet.

This year, she said, all potters left in the locality have brought diyas of various designs from Rajasthan and painted them. “These hand painted diyas are sold at higher prices compared to simple ones,” she added.

Rajasthani diyas of different sizes are sold at prices ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 300 per dozen. While some families are selling painted diyas, others are vending them as they were. Another reason for dwindling demand for clay diyas is Chinese rice lights, which are flooded the market.S Srinivas Rao, a potter who has taken up a clerical job to support his family, explained that the price of clay has increased drastically.

“A truck load of clay costs as much as Rs 20,000. We put in so much time, effort and money into making traditional diyas, but very few want them. Hence, we have decided not to make them and instead brought north Indian diyas, which are in demand nowadays,” he added.

“This is the first time that we haven’t churned out clay diyas for Diwali. The potter wheel has been left untouched by many of us,” said Satyavathi. The potter family used to make as many as 10,000 clay diyas for Diwali. Gauri, a potter, explained that last year almost half of the clay diyas were left unsold causing a huge loss to them. “We have picked out the good diyas and kept them for sale but not many buyers as usual,” Gauri rued.

“Many people don’t pay much. We sell them at Rs 10-50 depending on the size. And after the usual bargains, we’re hardly left with any margin,” she added. The potters of Kummari Veedhi also receive orders a few weeks prior to Diwali from corporate offices and more. Since the pandemic, the number of orders has considerably decreased. Most of the orders they received also for designer diyas. “No one wants these round simple diyas anymore,” the potters told.

Additionally, potters of Kummari Veedhi also make flower pots (locally known as Chichubudlu) on getting prior orders. They are priced at Rs 4 each. Buyers fill the shells with chemical mixture and sell them in the market. M Veeraju (65) recalled a time when Kummari Veedhi was bustling with the crowd during Diwali. Now, he says, several people have left the profession and this year, we didn’t even make diyas. “I wonder what it will be like when my grandchildren grow older,” he said.