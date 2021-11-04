STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Election Commission launches call centre, e-mail to receive complaints

People are advised to register their complaints along with evidence through the call centre or e-mail for speedy redressal.

Published: 04th November 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

AP State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney inspected vote counting arrangements.

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission (SEC) has set up a call centre with phone number 0866-2466877 to resolve complaints related to local body elections. The call centre will function till the end of local body elections.

The SEC also launched an e-mail ID https//apsec.callcener@gmail.com to receive election-related complaints. People are advised to register their complaints along with evidence through the call centre or e-mail for speedy redressal.

In fact, the election-related complaints can be sent to District Collectors, SPs and election observers. However, with an intention to ensure transparency and resolve the complaints speedily, the call centre was set up at the SEC office in Vijayawada.

It may be noted here that the SEC issued notifications on November 1 to conduct elections to the Nellore Municipal Corporation and 12 municipalities/nagar panchayats. Elections will also be held to 12 divisions in seven municipal corporations and 13 wards in 12 municipalities.

Elections to the urban local bodies will be held on November 15 and results will be declared on November 17. The SEC also issued a notification to hold elections to the leftover MPTCs and ZPTCs, which will be held on November 16 and results will be declared on November 18.

Another notification was also issued to conduct elections to 67 sarpanch and 533 ward member posts in 498 Gram Panchayats. 

Andhra Pradesh Election Commission AP elections
