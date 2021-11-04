Guntur Municipal Corporation to impose ban on plastic from November 11

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Come November 11, the Guntur Municipal Corporation will start imposing a strict ban on single-use plastic in its jurisdiction. The decision was taken in line with the Union government's announcement to ban single-use plastic from the later half of 2022.

Guntur municipal commissioner C Anuradha said a strict ban on the usage of plastic bags with less than 75 micron thickness will come into force from November 11. "The ban will be implemented in phases, and hefty fines will be imposed on the manufacturers and vendors for violations," she added.

Meanwhile, bags made of paper, jute, and cloth will be sold at subsidised rates so as to encourage people to avoid plastic altogether. "Traders and owners of commercial establishment have be given clear instructions to make necessary preparations by the deadline. The manufacturers in the district have been asked to collect plastic waste and send them to a GMC plant for recycling and conversion to fuel," he said.

The city generates 17 metric tonnes of plastic waste every day, out of which 30 per cent are polythene bags that are non-biodegradable, she said and added that people who use steel boxes instead of plastic bags at meat shops are being given concession.

As many as two thousand staff in 207 ward secretariats will be included in area-wise inspections to enforce the ban. Special task force teams and public health officials will also take part in the enforcement drives. The civic chief urged the residents to cooperate with the officials in reducing plastic consumption and, thereby, pollution.