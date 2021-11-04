STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Northeast monsoon likely to dampen Diwali fest in Andhra Pradesh

The IMD forecast also warned of possible thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in north Coastal Andhra.

Published: 04th November 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The northeast monsoon is likely to play spoilsport on Diwali with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicting heavy rains at isolated places in Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next few days.

The IMD forecast also warned of possible thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in north Coastal Andhra. The Diwali season has been on a duller note since the outbreak of COVID-19, which affected the purchasing power.

Apart from the rains and overcast skies over Rayalaseema and in other districts, such as Prakasam and Nellore, during the past couple of days, high prices of firecrackers, too, have dampened the spirits. Parts of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam have been receiving intermittent rains since Tuesday night.

Traders, who were expecting a profitable seasonal business, expressed concern over the slow market.

