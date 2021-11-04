Padayatra is Chandrababu Naidu's ploy to safeguard his interests: YSR Congress MP Nandigama Suresh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MP Nandigama Suresh has alleged that the Amaravati Maha Padayatra being undertaken by the farmers from Amaravati region is a ploy by Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu to safeguard his real estate interests.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the MP said that Naidu was provoking the people of Amravati in the name of padayatra demanding Amaravati as the capital, keeping his benamis in the forefront and portraying it as a farmers' agitation.

Alleging that the entire stir is being led by Naidu to create chaos in the State, Suresh said that Naidu should take responsibility, if the people from Rayalaseema or North Andhra object to the padayatra as they are all supporting the three-capital plan.

He dared Naidu to take the padayatra in Rayalaseema and North Andhra opposing the three capitals.