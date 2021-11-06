STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangalagiri, Tadepalli to get 75 MLD water plants at Rs 198 cr

Water reservoirs with a capacity of 35 MLD will be constructed in Mangalagiri and 40 MLD in Tadepalli.

Published: 06th November 2021 07:46 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After the formation of Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation in March 2021, the officials have focused on providing sufficient drinking water to the people.With the financial assistance of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, two separate projects of 75 MLD capacity will be set up in Tadepalli and Mangalagiri with Rs 198 crore. 

The required water will be supplied from Undavalli water house, where purification plants will be set up and clean water will be provided to Mangalagiri and Tadepalli through pipelines. The State government also merged 21 gram panchayats including Atmakuru, Nutakki, Pedavadlapudi, Kuragallu, Ramachandrapuram, Yerrabalem, Kaza, Chinakakani, Nawuluru, Nidamarru of Mangalagiri mandal and Undavalli, Penumaka, Prathuru, Vaddeswaram, Ippatam, Mellempudi, Chirravuru, Kunchanapalli, Kolanukonda, and Gundemeda of Tadepalli mandal. 

With the region becoming the capital, the population has increased over the last few years. Government offices have been set up and employees have also migrated from Telangana. Due to this, the existing water projects are insufficient to meet the needs of the people. 

Water reservoirs with a capacity of 35 MLD will be constructed in Mangalagiri and 40 MLD in Tadepalli. Speaking to TNIE, Mangalgiri-Tadepalli Municipal Commissioner Niranjan Reddy said the tender calling process was already complete and once the working orders are received, works would be completed soon. 
“With this project, the water needs of the total population in the Corporation will be fulfilled till 2050,” he added.

