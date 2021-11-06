State logs 150 new cases, lowest in 9 months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged just 150 new Covid infections on Friday, the lowest numbers in a day, after more than nine months. The new cases emerged from 23,000-odd samples tested in 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, as against 301 cases from over 36,000 sample tests performed in the previous 24 hours.The State also logged 217 fresh recoveries and three deaths, the latest bulletin said. The cumulative coronavirus positive cases now went up to 20,67,706, recoveries to 20,49,555 and toll 14,391.

The highest of 28 new infections was reported in Guntur district followed by 24 in Krishna. In all, seven districts reported new Covid infections in single digits, with Kurnool and Vizianagaram logging two each.

Anantapur, Srikakulam and Guntur were the only three districts that reported growth in their daily tally. The four Rayalaseema districts registered just 20 new infections while the three north coastal Andhra districts recorded 34 new infections.

With the daily recoveries constantly surpassing the new infections, the active caseload further came down to 3,760. East Godavari continued to have the highest of over 850 active cases followed by 671 in Krishna and 638 in Chittoor. The remaining 10 districts have less than 400 active cases each with the lowest of 14 in Kurnool. One each death was reported from Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna districts. So far, the State reported over 20.67 lakh infections from over 2.96 crore samples tests.

Meanwhile, the State medical and health department has intensified the Covid-19 vaccination drive. After several initiatives to vaccinate people by linking disbursing pension to jab at places such as Vizianagaram, which proved to be a major success, the officials have now started organising camps in streets near temples and other places.So far, the State has administered vaccines to 5,44,76,082 beneficiaries, out of which 3,21,956 were inoculated on Friday alone.

