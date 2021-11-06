STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Worker attacked for asking toll charges

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between the toll plaza staff and the men in the car.

Published: 06th November 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

attack, fight

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A toll plaza employee sustained head injuries after he was allegedly attacked by three persons from Payakaraopeta. Trouble began after the employee, Satyanarayana, insisted that the three men, said to be of YSRC party, in a car pay the toll charges. Enraged over this, the car driver allegedly pushed Satyanarayana, injuring him. Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between the toll plaza staff and the men in the car. The incident took place at Vempadu toll gate in Visakhapatnam district on Friday. 

Nakkapalli police said three men were going to Payakaraopeta from Nakkapalli in a car. The toll plaza assistant asked them to pay the toll charges at Vempadu toll plaza. However, they refused to pay the charges, after which Satyanarayana asked the group to produce their ID cards. This led to an argument, and the driver got out of the car and manhandled Satyanarayana, the police added. 

As other staff tried to rescue Satyanaryana, a scuffle broke out between the groups. The police said Satyanarayana sustained head and leg injuries. A case was registered against the three men. Two of the three accused were identified as Suribabu and Sreenu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
toll plaza attack Vempadu toll gate
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp