Worker attacked for asking toll charges

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A toll plaza employee sustained head injuries after he was allegedly attacked by three persons from Payakaraopeta. Trouble began after the employee, Satyanarayana, insisted that the three men, said to be of YSRC party, in a car pay the toll charges. Enraged over this, the car driver allegedly pushed Satyanarayana, injuring him. Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between the toll plaza staff and the men in the car. The incident took place at Vempadu toll gate in Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

Nakkapalli police said three men were going to Payakaraopeta from Nakkapalli in a car. The toll plaza assistant asked them to pay the toll charges at Vempadu toll plaza. However, they refused to pay the charges, after which Satyanarayana asked the group to produce their ID cards. This led to an argument, and the driver got out of the car and manhandled Satyanarayana, the police added.

As other staff tried to rescue Satyanaryana, a scuffle broke out between the groups. The police said Satyanarayana sustained head and leg injuries. A case was registered against the three men. Two of the three accused were identified as Suribabu and Sreenu.