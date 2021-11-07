Andhra Pradesh reports only one Covid death in 24 hours, active cases go below 3.5k 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 215 new Covid-19 infections from the more than 30,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. The State has exceeded the 2.97 crore mark in terms of samples tested from which more than 20.67 lakh cases have reported so far.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Krishna district reported the highest of 37 new infections followed by 33 in Chittoor. Only three districts reported new cases in single digits with the lowest of one each in Kurnool and Vizianagaram.

Six districts reported a spike in fresh infections leading to surge in new infections from 150 on Friday to 215 on Saturday. Anantapur and Srikakulam reported the same number of cases that they reported in the previous 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. The four Rayalaseema districts reported less than 50 new infections while 40 cases were reported from the three north coastal Andhra districts.

The recoveries once again outnumbered the fresh cases bringing down the caseload to a little over 3,500. East Godavari continues to have the highest of 835 active cases followed by 628 in Krishna and 578 in Chittoor.

Krishna district reported the lone fatality taking the cumulative deaths to 14,392. Chittoor stands top on the table with 1,949 deaths so far while Kadapa accounted for the lowest of 644 fatalities.