No VIP break darshan for three days: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has suspended the VIP break darshan of Srivaru for three days from November 13 in view of the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meeting to be held in the temple town.The meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be attended by chief ministers of Kerala, Puducherry, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, besides the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Administrator of Lakshadweep on November 14.

The TTD suspended the VIP break darshan on November 13, 14 and 15 to avoid any inconvenience to SZC dignitaries who might visit the temple.Requesting the cooperation of devotees, the TTD said in a statement that letters of recommendation for VIP break darshan would not be entertained on November 12, 13 and 14. Recommendations received for VIP break darshan are processed for the next day’s visit.