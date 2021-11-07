Preserving heritage for youth of tomorrow

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The historical Saraswata Niketanam Library, which has been at the forefront in preserving age-old books and manuscripts for the future generations, at Vetapalem in Prakasam recently got a shot in the arm as it was given YSR Lifetime Achievement Award.

The library was one of the reputed institutions that were conferred the award by the State government on November 1, the Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day. It received a cash prize of `10 lakh and a memento from Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Established on October 15, 1918, it initially began functioning from a small house. The library also had the honour of hosting the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, multiple times: in 1921, 1929 and 1937. As a token of his visits, Gandhi gave his stick and a piece of paper with his handwriting and signature to the library.

Those two memorable and priceless gifts were kept in a safe in the library that attract visitors even to this day. Gandhi appreciated the management for providing the public an opportunity to gain knowledge and wisdom by reading great books.A large number of research students and scholars from across the globle have visited the library to study the ancient palm-leaf scripts. At present, it is home to one lakh books, old papers, centuries old palm-leaf manuscripts and a big collection of local, national and international magazines.

Its centenary celebrations were held on a grand scale in Chirala two years ago. A few months ago, Sanatana Trust took up the digitisation process of all ancient palm-leaf manuscripts and finished the project successfully. “As the Trust completed the digitisation of all palm-leaf books, we are thinking to adopt advanced technology for the protection of these treasures for the future generations,’’ KVD Prasad Rao, representative of Saraswata Niketanam Library Managing Committee, told TNIE.

Prasad Rao said they would spend the YSR Lifetime prize money for the further development of Telugu language. The library is now planning to motivate schoolchildren to cultivate the habit of book reading.

“We are very happy and thankful to the government for recognising the services of the library and awarding it. We invite all culture, art, book and history enthusiasts to visit the more than a century old temple of knowledge for the library to flourish,’’ Prasad Rao added.

Library conceptualised by 6 youngsters in 1918

As per the records, the library was established in 1918 by six local educated youngsters who had progressive and patriotic mindset. They named their group ‘Hindu Yuvajana Sangham’ and started this library with two daily newspapers, three weekly magazines and close to 100 books to spread awareness among the public about the Freedom Movement.