Fisherman drowns after boat capsizes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A pall of gloom descended on Pudimadaka after a fisherman of the village died when his boat capsized in the sea. Four fishermen went for fishing in a fiber boat on Saturday early morning. However, their boat overturned due to strong currents in the sea. While three of them managed to reach the coast safely, one Tikkada Venkata Rao (50) drowned. Raju, son of Venkata Rao, is among those who survived. The police conducted searches and alerted coast guard officials. Searches were conducted by helicopter in Pudimadaka, Tantadi, Vadapalem, Kothapatnam, and other coastal areas.