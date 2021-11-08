STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt creating hurdles to Maha Padayatra: Naidu

In a statement here, the TDP chief said the ruling party committed an unpardonable blunder by stalling the Amaravati capital project citing decentralised development.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu chaired a party meeting on July 19, 2021.

TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday accused the ruling YSRC leaders of creating hurdles for the ongoing ‘Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam Maha Padayatra’ of Amaravati farmers.Naidu said the agitating farmers were carrying out their padayatra peacefully, adhering to court directives. But the government has been unable to digest the fact that the Capital City farmers’ padayatra was getting a warm welcome all along its route.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said the ruling party committed an unpardonable blunder by stalling the Amaravati capital project citing decentralised development. If the YSRC leaders stalled the Maha Padayatra of farmers, they would go down as unforgivable traitors in the history of the State, the opposition leader said.

Naidu termed it regrettable that the government was using the police to handle the farmers’ padayatra with an iron fist. Stalling the padayatra despite the court’s permission was highly condemnable. The officials should stop harassing the Amaravati farmers on the flimsy grounds of Covid restrictions, he demanded.Decrying the ruling YSRCP’s ‘suppression tactics’,  Naidu recalled how YSRC held meetings all over the State on Saturday to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Jagan padayatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TDP YSRC Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam Maha Padayatra
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp