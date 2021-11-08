Govt creating hurdles to Maha Padayatra: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday accused the ruling YSRC leaders of creating hurdles for the ongoing ‘Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam Maha Padayatra’ of Amaravati farmers.Naidu said the agitating farmers were carrying out their padayatra peacefully, adhering to court directives. But the government has been unable to digest the fact that the Capital City farmers’ padayatra was getting a warm welcome all along its route.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said the ruling party committed an unpardonable blunder by stalling the Amaravati capital project citing decentralised development. If the YSRC leaders stalled the Maha Padayatra of farmers, they would go down as unforgivable traitors in the history of the State, the opposition leader said.

Naidu termed it regrettable that the government was using the police to handle the farmers’ padayatra with an iron fist. Stalling the padayatra despite the court’s permission was highly condemnable. The officials should stop harassing the Amaravati farmers on the flimsy grounds of Covid restrictions, he demanded.Decrying the ruling YSRCP’s ‘suppression tactics’, Naidu recalled how YSRC held meetings all over the State on Saturday to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Jagan padayatra.