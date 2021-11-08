STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Infra of all DIETs to be improved

ZP chairperson Uppala Harika said the Science Congress was very useful to the faculty and students.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is trying to impart quality education to the students of government schools so that they are equipped to face global challenges in the future, said Principal Secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar. He participated as the chief guest at the State-level Science Congress conducted on District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) campus at Angaluru in Krishna district. 

Rajasekhar said learning is the key to success, and that scientific temperament is a continuous process. He said it is estimated that there will be a requirement of 24 lakh science and engineering mathematics teachers and lecturers in the future. He stressed on the education of girls in science and technology for their empowerment. 

Measures are being taken to improve infrastructure at all District Institute of Education and Training insitutes under the Nadu-Nedu programme, he added. ZP chairperson Uppala Harika said the Science Congress was very useful to the faculty and students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
quality education Science Congress B Rajasekhar
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp