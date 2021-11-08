Infra of all DIETs to be improved

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is trying to impart quality education to the students of government schools so that they are equipped to face global challenges in the future, said Principal Secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar. He participated as the chief guest at the State-level Science Congress conducted on District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) campus at Angaluru in Krishna district.

Rajasekhar said learning is the key to success, and that scientific temperament is a continuous process. He said it is estimated that there will be a requirement of 24 lakh science and engineering mathematics teachers and lecturers in the future. He stressed on the education of girls in science and technology for their empowerment.

Measures are being taken to improve infrastructure at all District Institute of Education and Training insitutes under the Nadu-Nedu programme, he added. ZP chairperson Uppala Harika said the Science Congress was very useful to the faculty and students.