MLA hopes Neradi barrage will be reality soon

Recently, the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal has given permission for the construction of the Neradi barrage.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:24 AM

Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Former minister and Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao on Sunday hoped that the issues in the construction of Neradi barrage across river Vamsadhara will be resolved during Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Odisha tour on Tuesday. Jagan and his Odisha counterpart will find a permanent solution to the 62-year long water dispute with Odisha, he added. He was speaking at a press conference at the district party office here. 

“Though the government of Andhra Pradesh led by Damodaram Sanjeevayya laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Neradi barrage across the river Vamsadhara in 1962, it could not be completed due the water dispute with the Odisha government. Recently, the  Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal has given permission for the construction of the Neradi barrage. However, the government of Odisha did not respond to the issue so far. CM Jagan’s meeting with Naveen Patnaik has been creating new hopes among the people of Srikakulam on the construction of Neradi barrage,” the MLA explained.  

“I hope Naveen Patnaik will cooperate with AP with his national outlook. Neradi barrage will play a key role in the development of Srikakulam district. I convey my thanks to Jagan for taking steps to solve the 62-year water dispute.”

