Tomato prices soar to Rs 75 per kg in East Godavari district

KAKINADA: Vegetable prices are once again soaring in East Godavari district. While tomato prices have touched Rs 85 per kg in the open market, onions are available at Rs 50 per kg at some places. Common man cannot pay such high prices for vegetables, said A Srinivas, a Kakinada resident. Previously the vegetable prices were low, but a day after prices for the same vegetables were hiked up by at least Rs 5 in rythu bazars.

On Sunday, the tomato price was Rs 40 in rythu bazar, but Rs 85 at the open market. “Neither the Centre and nor the State governments are working for the welfare of the people,” alleged K Padmaja, another resident of Kakinada.A vegetable trader, Nageswara Rao, said that the prices are determined on the availability of vegetables.

Prices are decided by the market committee based on stock availability. Essential and the edible commodities prices will be affected by the petrol and diesel price fluctuations, he said. Holidays and Diwali influenced the market rate, said R Srinivasa Rao, estate officer, Kakinada Rythu Bazar. Earlier in October, floods and heavy rains led to the increase in vegetable prices due to lack of transportation. He hoped that the price may decrease as more vegetables come to the market over the next few days.