STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

1,000 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized in Andhra's East Godavari district

As the police intensified checking of vehicles plying on highways at night, there has been a slight decline in transportation of ganja in recent times, the SP said.

Published: 09th November 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The police arrested five persons and seized 1,000 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore from them at Godlagudem Junction in Mothugudem of East Godavari district on Monday, November 8, 2021. District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said ganja cultivated in Odisha Agency was illegally being transported in a lorry via Sukumamidi forest to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh when it was intercepted. As the police intensified checking of vehicles plying on highways at night, there has been a slight decline in transportation of ganja in recent times, the SP said, adding that smugglers are using all modes of transport to evade police.  

Based on a tip-off, a police team, led by Chintur Circle Inspector G Yuvakumar, and Mothugudem Sub-Inspector V Satti Babu, checked vehicles passing through Godlagudem Junction, and found the contraband hidden under cattle feed bags in the lorry. Four persons on two motorcycles were acting as pilots to the lorry in which ganja was being smuggled. On noticing the police, one person fled the scene. The arrested included Manmohan Patel (50) and Mohammad Harun (28) of MP, Rabin Mandal (30), Arutha Viswash (24) and Basudeb Mandal (32) of Odisha. Two motorcycles were also seized. 

Five from MP, Odisha held
Five persons, including Manmohan Patel and Mohammad Harun of Madhya Pradesh, Rabin Mandal, Arutha Viswash and Basudeb Mandal of Odisha, were arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Odisha ganja smuggling Godlagudem Junction in Mothugudem of East Godavari district East Godavari Andhra ganja Chintur Circle Inspector G Yuvakumar
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp