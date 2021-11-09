3300 active Covid cases remain in Andhra Pradesh as 334 more recover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 246 new Covid infections from 28,855 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Monday, November 8, 2021, 9 am. The State, so far, has reported 20,68,487 infections from over 2.97 crore samples tested.

The latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said East Godavari reported the highest of 80 new cases while 10 districts reported less than 50 infections each. Anantapur did not report any growth in its Covid tally even as Vizianagaram, Kurnool and West Godavari logged new infections in single digits.

The four Rayalaseema districts reported a little over 50 new infections while the three north coastal districts reported 44 new cases. Barring East Godavari, all districts reported lesser number of new cases when compared to Sunday leading to a decline in the overall daily growth from 320 to 246.

The recoveries on Monday stood at 334, and brought down the active caseload to 3,366. East Godavari continues to have the highest of over 800 active cases followed by 553 in Krishna and 521 in Chittoor. Five other districts have less than 100 active cases each with the lowest of 12 in Kurnool.

Four more fatalities were reported in the State taking the overall deaths to more than 14,400. Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam reported one fatality each. Chittoor continues to be on top the list with 1,949 fatalities. Chittoor continues to be on top the list with 1,949 fatalities followed by 1,437 in Krishna.