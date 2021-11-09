STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre must pay for fuel price hike, not State: YSRC 

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister says State has limited resources; Nani advises BJP leaders to stage protests in Delhi to ease burden on people

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy calls on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy calls on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declaring war on BJP for its anti-farmer, anti-people policies, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday, November 8, 2021, launched a broadside against the ruling dispensation at the Centre. 

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy was mild in criticising the Centre for demanding the State to slash VAT on fuel, advisor (public affairs) to the Chief Minister, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) were acerbic in their criticism. They also targeted the BJP State and TDP leadership for their “irrational approach” on high fuel prices.

Buggana said the Centre had increased the fuel price multiple times. “It slashed the prices once and now wants the States to follow suit. It is unfair. Unlike the Centre, States have limited revenue resources,’’ he explained.

Addressing a news conference, Nani took potshots at the TDP and BJP. “While one party (BJP) is the responsible for the abnormal increase in fuel prices, the other party (TDP) is making noise forgetting the fact that it was the one that had increased VAT on fuel during its regime,’’ he asserted. 

He pointed out that the price of petrol, which used to be around Rs 70 per litre before the BJP came to power, increased to Rs 110 or even more. “BJP leaders in the State are hitting the streets demanding the State to slash VAT. If they don’t want the people to be burdened, they should stage protests in Delhi demanding the Centre to slash the prices further by Rs 20-25,’’ Nani demanded.

The minister said the Centre had slashed the prices only after its debacle in the recently held by-elections and fear of further losing popularity. He demanded the Centre to slash the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder “even if it is detrimental to the State,” Nani said. Raising similar demand, Sajjala said “the Centre imposed cess rather than taxes so that it need not divulge its share of revenue,’’ he alleged.

Meanwhile, Buggana, during his visit to Delhi, called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed the ongoing international arbitration with ANRAK Aluminium Limited. He informed that the first arbitration process was completed last month and the second stage would commence next month.

