TDP government bought power at Rs 7 a unit, says YSRC's Sajjala Ramakrishna

Sajjala Ramakrishna alleged that the TDP, during its regime, had purchased solar power at Rs 7 per unit and wind power at Rs 5 per unit despite having surplus power across the country.  

Published: 09th November 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday, November 8, 2021, said the opposition TDP has no right to speak on the solar power purchases made by the State government after pushing the power sector into a crisis during its rule. 

Flaying the TDP leaders for criticising the power purchase agreement entered into with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for Rs 2.49 per unit by the government, Sajjala alleged that the TDP, during its regime, had purchased solar power at Rs 7 per unit and wind power at Rs 5 per unit despite having surplus power across the country.  For purchasing the wind power, the then TDP government went for ‘No Competitive’ bidding and power was purchased at a very high price, he said. 

Referring to TDP MLA and Public Accounts Committee chairman Payyavula Keshav’s remarks as to why the government was purchasing power at Rs 2,49 per unit when there is a possibility that the prices may come down further, Sajjala questioned as to why the then TDP government entered into Power Purchase Agreements to buy power at Rs 6 to Rs 7 per unit when prices of power were falling.

He said that purchasing power from SECI would cost Rs 2.49 per unit only and it is a better and cost-effective option for the State when compared to the projects proposed to set up by the AP Green Energy Corporation Limited (APGECL). “It was Naidu who looted the State in the name of PPAs. The present government is moving ahead with transparent measures with regard to power purchase,’’ he said.   

Sajjala said Andhra Pradesh would be buying power at a cheaper rate than neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which purchased at Rs 2.69 per unit and stated that it would help the government provide free agriculture power for nine hours in the day time for the next 25 years. This would also save the State exchequer Rs 8,000 crore per year, he said, adding that the land sanctioned for the solar plant can be used for other purposes and the initiative would save infrastructure cost from State’s end.

