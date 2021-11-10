All dists report below 40 new Covid cases; State sees 360 more recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 231 new Covid infections from over 31,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. The total number of samples tested in the State have gone past 2.98 crore mark and more than 20.68 lakh infections have emerged so far. The recoveries went past 20.51 lakh while active cases have come down to a little over 3,200.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, all the districts reported less than 40 new infections with the highest of 37 in Chittoor followed by 36 in East Godavari. Kurnool district did not report a single case while three districts reported new infections in single digit.

Seven districts reported marginally higher number of infections when compared to Monday while Guntur reported 31 new infections for the second consecutive day. The three north coastal Andhra districts reported 32 new infections while four Rayalaseema districts reported a little over 60 new cases.

The recoveries, once again, stood more than the new infections. More than 360 patients recovered from the virus and the active cases now stand at 3,233. East Godavari has the highest of 844 active cases. Two fatalities — one each from Guntur and Krishna — were reported in the 24 hours, taking the overall deaths to 14,403.