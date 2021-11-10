AP, Odisha to amicably solve contentious issues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Tuesday decided to work together to resolve the long-pending inter-state issues, apart from tackling the Left Wing Extremism and the menace of ganja cultivation. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, where several inter-state issues, including dispute over Kotia villages, construction of Neradi Barrage on Vamsadhara and completion of Janjhavathi project came up for discussion.

“It was decided that Chief Secretaries of the two States will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues and find out a solution that is in the best interests of the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh,” read a joint statement issued by the two Chief Ministers after the two-hour long meeting.

Terming the meeting between the two a very cordial and fruitful one, the statement said it was resolved to continue the legacy of mutual cooperation between the two States in the true spirit of federalism. Both the States not only share borders, but also a long and glorious history and heritage. At times of need, both the States have extended full cooperation and assistance, a fact borne out during natural disasters in the past, the statement pointed out.

Issues of mutual interest, particularly in the field of water resources, common boundary and energy were discussed by the two Chief Ministers.The dispute over Kotia villages was among the prominent issues that were discussed at the meeting. The two States were at loggerheads over administrative control of Kotia villages for long.

Recently, people of several villages had passed unanimous resolutions requesting that their villages be merged with Andhra Pradesh after being attracted by welfare schemes of the State government. The situation turned tense when Odisha officials prevented a vaccination drive taken up by AP officials in Kotia villages.

Another contentious issue was that of construction of Neradi Barrage on River Vamsadhara. The Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal (VWDT) had recently permitted Andhra Pradesh to construct the barrage across the river with ancillary structures, subject to certain conditions.

The tribunal also asked Odisha to acquire more than 100 acres of land and hand it over to Andhra Pradesh within a year. Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have sought the cooperation of his Odisha counterpart in expediting land acquisition so that the barrage, which will benefit the two States, could be completed at the earliest.

Similarly, he is said to have raised the issue of land acquisition for completing the Janjhavathi project. Lands in Odisha will be submerged with the construction of the project. Though Andhra Pradesh offered a Rehabilitation and Resettlement package for the displaced, Odisha is yet to accept it.

The Polavaram irrigation project issue was also discussed as considerable territory in Odisha, including protected tribal areas, will be submerged with the construction of the project. The Odisha government is fighting a legal battle on the issue.

The joint statement said issues related to release of water for Bahuda river and also giving mutual No Objection Certificates for Balimela and Upper Sileru projects were also discussed.“Both the States also resolved to extend support to tackle the Left Wing Extremism and ganja cultivation,’’ the statement said. Cultivation of ganja and its transportation through Andhra Pradesh has become a major issue in the State in recent times and the State had even launched a major initiative Operation Parivarthana to tackle the menace.

“The States will work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in BR Ambedkar University, Srikakulam, and Berhampur University, respectively. Besides, appointment of language teachers in schools in border districts of the two States, supply of books and conduct of language examination will also be taken up to promote brotherhood,’’ the statement said.

