Admiral KB Singh makes last visit as Navy chief to Visakhapatnam's Eastern Naval Command

The admiral interacted with the vice admiral, sailors and defence civilians of the naval command.

Published: 11th November 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh pays homage to the personnel who died in the line of duty, at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh pays homage to the personnel who died in the line of duty, at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Karambir Singh arrived at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) here on a two-day farewell visit, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. He was received by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh. 

The admiral interacted with the vice-admiral, sailors and defence civilians of the naval command. He also paid homage to the naval personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, at the ‘Smaran Sthal’ Memorial in Naval Dockyard.

Admiral Singh retires from the Navy on November 30 after over four decades of distinguished service. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980, he earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1981 and flown extensively on the Chetak (Alouette) and Kamov choppers. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai.

In his career spanning over 41 years, Admiral Singh spent 12 years in Visakhapatnam which included his formative years in Flying Kamov helicopters with INAS 333, Command of Indian Coast Guard Ship Chandbibi and others.

