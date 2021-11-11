STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government amends liquor tax

For the liquor with the base price between Rs 400 and Rs 2,500 per case, the rate of tax is fixed at 60 per cent, and  55 per cent for those priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,500 per case.

Published: 11th November 2021 08:29 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government issued a gazette amending the rate of tax on liquor in Andhra Pradesh. The rate of tax (VAT) on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (other than beer, wine and ready to drink varieties) with a basic price of up to Rs 400 will be 50 per cent at the point of first sale. 

For the liquor with the base price between Rs 400 and Rs 2,500 per case, the rate of tax is fixed at 60 per cent, and  55 per cent for those priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,500 per case. For the liquor priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000, the tax rate is 50 per cent, and 45 per cent if the price is Rs 5,000 or more. When it comes to beer bottled/packed in India, the tax is 50 per cent if the base price per case is less than Rs 200, and 60 per cent if it is over Rs 200. For wine and ready to drink varieties, the tax rate is fixed at 35%.

