Government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh to get new look by December

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to expedite the works of YSR Health Clinics and Nadu-Nedu in government hospitals across the State. He was speaking at a review meeting on the priority programmes of the health department including Kanti Velugu, vaccination, health hubs and construction of new medical colleges.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that funds have already been released for the works and construction of 8,585 health clinics has already started. Works under Nadu-Nedu in hospitals will be completed by December. The construction of 146 new PHCs are expected to be completed by March 2022.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to hold a week-long special drive for the completion of Kanti Velugu programme for conducting eye-screening for those who were not tested earlier. Provide eyeglasses to those identified with eye problems and monitor them regularly by connecting with 104 service and village health clinics, he said. So far, 13,58,173 people aged above 60 have been tested and spectacles have been given to 4,69,481 people. Surgeries were performed on 1,00,223 people with eye problems. The programme was interrupted due to the Covid pandemic, the officials said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure fool-proof implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme, which was brought to provide free treatment to the poor, including cancer patients. The officials said the number of Aarogyasri services were significantly increased to 2,446 medical procedures from 1,059. Similarly, the number of network hospitals was also increased to 1,717 from 919 and almost 3,18,746 new beneficiaries were brought under the scheme. Through Aarogya Asara, 7,82,652 people have received Rs 439.4 crore as financial support after undergoing surgeries.

On the Covid preparedness, officials said 23,457 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that the state government was setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals, which would be made available by December 15. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 3,35,59,940 people were administered vaccines of which 1,17,71,458 received a single dose while 2,17,88,482 have been administered with two doses. So far, 5,53,48,422 doses of vaccines have been utilised in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary of Medical Health Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary of Medical Health (Covid Management and Vaccination) M Ravichandra and others were present.