Protests in Visakhapatnam after death of man hit by Andhra Minister's convoy
The relatives of the victim along with CITU activists staged a dharna alleging that the vehicle did not stop after hitting Suryanarayana.
Published: 11th November 2021 07:39 AM | Last Updated: 11th November 2021 07:39 AM | A+A A-
VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at Seethammadhara on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, when family members and relatives of a mason, who died in an accident after his two-wheeler was hit by a convoy vehicle, staged a dharna at the residence of minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. The mason, G Suryanarayana, died when he was hit by the minister’s convoy vehicle on the highway near Madhavadhara. The relatives of the victim along with CITU activists staged a dharna alleging that the vehicle did not stop after hitting Suryanarayana.
The minister held talks with the relatives of the victim and trade union leaders. He promised compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to two children of Suryanarayana and a job for family members. Following an assurance given by the minister, they called off their agitation. Meanwhile, Jana Sena leaders also staged a dharna at the minister’s house demanding justice for the victim’s family. They were arrested.