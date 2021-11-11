STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protests in Visakhapatnam after death of man hit by Andhra Minister's convoy

The relatives of the victim along with CITU activists staged a dharna alleging that the vehicle did not stop after hitting Suryanarayana. 

Jana Sena leaders also staged a dharna at the minister’s house demanding justice for the victim’s family.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at Seethammadhara on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, when family members and relatives of a mason, who died in an accident after his two-wheeler was hit by a convoy vehicle, staged a dharna at the residence of minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. The mason, G Suryanarayana, died when he was hit by the minister’s convoy vehicle on the highway near Madhavadhara. The relatives of the victim along with CITU activists staged a dharna alleging that the vehicle did not stop after hitting Suryanarayana. 

The minister held talks with the relatives of the victim and trade union leaders. He promised compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to two children of  Suryanarayana and a job for family members. Following an assurance given by the minister, they called off their agitation. Meanwhile, Jana Sena leaders also staged a dharna at the minister’s house demanding justice for the victim’s family. They were arrested. 

