TDP's Lokesh meets Anantapur students, urges Jagan government to withdraw GO 42 

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh set a one-week deadline for the YSRC Government to withdraw GO 42 issued for taking over tthe aided educational institutions in the State. Lokesh warned that the angry students, who questioned Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, would give the same treatment to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his ministers in future.

During his visit to Anantapur on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Lokesh called on the protesting students of the SSBN College. Speaking on the occasion, he said the fees for SSBN students was going up from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 and Rs 75,000 because of the new government policy. How could the students of poor and backward classes families pay such hefty fees, he sought to know. Lokesh also demanded suspension of all those policemen responsible for lathicharge on SSBN students. He also urged the government to to withdraw all the false cases being filed against the students, opposition parties and associations.

TD ‘faction’ raises slogans

TDP leaders of Singanamala constituency in Anantapur district raised slogans when they were stopped from meeting Nara Lokesh, who was on a visit to meet the agitating SSBN College students. According to reports, there are two groups within the party in Singanamala constituency and one of them wanted to meet Lokesh and lodge a complaint against the other. As the other group prevented them from doing so, the rival group raised slogans against the local leadership.