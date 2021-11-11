STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP's Lokesh meets Anantapur students, urges Jagan government to withdraw GO 42 

TDP leaders of Singanamala constituency in Anantapur district raised slogans when they were stopped from meeting Nara Lokesh, who was on a visit to meet the agitating SSBN College students.

Published: 11th November 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Nara Lokesh urged the government to to withdraw all the false cases being filed against the students, opposition parties and associations. 

TDP leader Nara Lokesh urged the government to to withdraw all the false cases being filed against the students, opposition parties and associations. 

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh set a one-week deadline for the YSRC Government to withdraw GO 42 issued for taking over tthe aided educational institutions in the State. Lokesh warned that the angry students, who questioned Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, would give the same treatment to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his ministers in future.

During his visit to Anantapur on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Lokesh called on the protesting students of the SSBN College. Speaking on the occasion, he said the fees for SSBN students was going up from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 and Rs  75,000 because of the new government policy. How could the students of poor and backward classes families pay such hefty fees, he sought to know. Lokesh also demanded suspension of all those policemen responsible for lathicharge on SSBN students. He also urged the government to to withdraw all the false cases being filed against the students, opposition parties and associations. 

TD ‘faction’ raises slogans     

TDP leaders of Singanamala constituency in Anantapur district raised slogans when they were stopped from meeting Nara Lokesh, who was on a visit to meet the agitating SSBN College students. According to reports, there are two groups within the party in Singanamala constituency and one of them wanted to meet Lokesh and lodge a complaint against the other. As the other group prevented them from doing so, the rival group raised slogans against the local leadership. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh YSRC Government Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh Singanamala constituency in Anantapur district SSBN college
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp