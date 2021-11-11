YSRC picks candidates for November 29 MLC polls  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC, which is likely to win the three vacant seats in the Legislative Council, for which elections are scheduled to be held on November 29, picked one each candidate from BC, minority and OC communities. The three seats would be filled under the MLAs’ quota and with a clear majority of 150 members in the 175-seat Assembly, the YSRC is all set to win the three seats.

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the party decided to renominate former MLA D C Govinda Reddy of Kadapa, who retired as an MLC on May 31. The other two candidates picked up by the YSRC are Ishaq Basha, a minority leader from Nandyal of Kurnool and Palavalasa Vikrant of Srikakulam. Vikrant represents Turpu Kapu, a BC community. The last date of filing nominations is November 16 and last date for withdrawal is November 22. Sajjala said the party will pick up the candidates for the 11 MLC posts for which elections will be held on December 10.