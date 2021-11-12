STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 dists see below 50 fresh Covid cases; 3 more deaths

3,196 active infections remain after 307 people recover in 24 hours

Published: 12th November 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 286 new Covid-19 infections, 307 recoveries and three deaths in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am.As per the latest bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the total positives now increased to 20,69,352, recoveries to 20,51,747 and deaths to 14,409.With recoveries outnumbering the new cases constantly, the active caseload has come down to 3,196.

While the highest of 53 new infections were reported in Chittoor, five districts reported between 30 and 50 cases. Vizianagaram did not report any new case even as Kurnool and Prakasam saw one-day surge of below 10 cases each.Ten districts reporting fewer infections than  in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am led to a decline in cases from 348 to 286. Rayalaseema reported 83 new infections while three north coastal districts registered under 50 infections.

District-wise, East Godavari has the highest of 855 active cases; five others each have the figure under 100 with the lowest of 15 in Kurnool. Four districts -- Chittoor, East Godavari, Krishna and Nellore -- are contributing over half of the overall active cases.  One each death was reported from Chittoor, Krishna and Srikakulam. The toll in Chittoor reached 1,951, the highest in the State. 

