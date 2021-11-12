STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held with 495 kg ganja after car chase

On receipt of information, the police ahead of the road gave the vehicles a chase and intercepted them. 

Published: 12th November 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Vizianagaram police nabbed one ganja smuggler in a cinematic chase and seized 495 kgs of ganja along with two cars on Thursday.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: After a dramatic car chase, Vizianagaram police caught a ganja smuggler and seized two cars that were carrying 495 kg of the contraband, near Gajapathinagaram mandal’s Marrivalasa on Thursday. Circle inspector D Ramesh said two cars bearing Odisha registration were spotted by the police and asked to stop for vehicle check near Pittada village. However, the cars, which were reportedly coming from Visakhapatnam agency, sped away. On receipt of information, the police ahead of the road gave the vehicles a chase and intercepted them. While the police was able to catch one of the smugglers, three ran away. 

