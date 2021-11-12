Man held with 495 kg ganja after car chase

VIZIANAGARAM: After a dramatic car chase, Vizianagaram police caught a ganja smuggler and seized two cars that were carrying 495 kg of the contraband, near Gajapathinagaram mandal’s Marrivalasa on Thursday. Circle inspector D Ramesh said two cars bearing Odisha registration were spotted by the police and asked to stop for vehicle check near Pittada village. However, the cars, which were reportedly coming from Visakhapatnam agency, sped away. On receipt of information, the police ahead of the road gave the vehicles a chase and intercepted them. While the police was able to catch one of the smugglers, three ran away.
