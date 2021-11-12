STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No Aadhaar, no Anganwadi benefit for tribal kids

Underlining the need to develop basic infrastructure in tribal hamlets, the Girijana Sangham demanded that a mobile centre be set up in Agency villages to issue Aadhaar cards for tribal children.

Published: 12th November 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhar

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Adding to their woes, at least 84 tribal children of Boddu Mamidi and Nitta Mamidi hamlets in Gudutur panchayat of G Madugula mandal do not have either Aadhaar card or a birth certificate, depriving them admission in Anganwadi schools. Hence, they are not getting nutritious food under the Poushtikaharam scheme.

Tribals need to trek 15 km to reach a village volunteer to apply for a welfare scheme. Narrating their woes, Pongi Sudhakar, a tribal family head, said they met District Collector A Mallikarjuna, along with Girijana Sangham leaders, at the Spandana programme held at Narsipatnam on November 11 and submitted a representation in this regard. 

As per the Collector’s directive, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer asked G Madugula revenue officials to look into our problems. But the issue remains unresolved, he said. Boddu Mamidi and Nitta Mamidi do not have basic amenities like power and drinking water  supply, besides lack of proper road connectivity. About 250 tribal families reside in the two hamlets. 

Underlining the need to develop basic infrastructure in tribal hamlets, the Girijana Sangham demanded that a mobile centre be set up in Agency villages to issue Aadhaar cards for tribal children.  Otherwise, the benefits of Anganwadi centres and other welfare schemes will not reach the tribal children, depriving them of primary education, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal children Aadhaar card birth certificate Anganwadi schools
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp