262 fresh Covid cases take tally to 20.69 lakh

Two more persons succumb in 24 hours, pushing toll up to 14,411; 229 recoveries

Published: 13th November 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

The overall infection tally rose to 20.34 lakh after over 2.75 crore sample tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh.

A file photo of Covid testing (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The one-day surge in Covid infections in Andhra Pradesh continued to be below 300 as the State added 262 afresh on Friday, which took the overall tally to 20,69,614. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, it tested 33,362 samples for the disease. As per the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, no district registered a three-digit spike in the new cases, which was as per the trend this week. 

With 46 new Covid-19 infections, East Godavari reported the sharpest one-day growth followed by Chittoor (38), Guntur (33) and Krishna (31). Visakhapatnam district added 28, West Godavari 27, Anantapur 18 and Nellore 16 new cases.Meanwhile, five other districts reported less than 10 cases each with Kurnool seeing only one case. Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts logged six new cases each

With another 229 patients getting cured from Covid-19, the total number of recoveries in the State rose to 20,51,976.Two fatalities, one each in Krishna and Srikakulam, took the State’s toll to 14,411. Among the 13 districts, Chittoor has the most number of fatalities (1,951), followed by Krishna (1,442) and Guntur (1,246).  Active cases stood at 3,227, out of which East Godavari alone has 881. Kurnool has the least number active infections, 14.

