STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sports kits worth l2.7 cr given to govt school kids

A 3-member panels with local MEO, senior headmaster, physical director formed in every mandal to inspect quality of equipment

Published: 13th November 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As sports is very important for the overall growth of the students, the State government with the coordination of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan has distributed sports equipment to all government schools in the district. Sports equipment worth Rs 2.7 crore were distributed to as many as 3,240 government schools and 46 junior colleges present in the district. 

A total of 2,507 primary schools received sports kits with 53 equipment costing Rs 5,000 each and 282 upper primary schools got kits with 75 types of equipment worth Rs 10,000 each. As many as 451 high schools and 46 junior colleges received kits comprising of 170 types of equipment costing `25,000 each. Every kit contained equipment required for various outdoor and indoor games including cricket, tennis, volleyball, kabaddi, skipping, chess, and caroms.

District Education Officer Ganga Bhavani issued strict instructions to the headmasters and fitness teachers to make sure the equipment was well utilized. In order to inspect the quality of the equipment distributed, three-member committees comprising local MEO, senior headmaster, and senior physical director were formed in every mandal. 

Speaking on the occasion, Katuri Lakshmi Narayana, headmaster of Ilavaram Zilla Parishad High School informed that the quality of the equipment was great. He added that the students were very excited to receive the kits and looked forward to playing after a long Covid hiatus.

“The physical director of our school is encouraging the students to take up sports as it helps students boost their self-confidence, concentration, both physical and mental strength, patience, team efforts, and social skills,” the headmaster said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sports equipment Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan sports kits government schools
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp