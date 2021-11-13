STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teenager with 100% disability denied YSR Pension Kanuka

Aggunna Reshma of Boranta in Bhogapuram panchayat of Mandasa mandal developed bone cancer.

A Reshma, whose left leg was amputated due to bone cancer | Express

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Though an 18-year-old girl has got a SADAREM certificate with 100% disability as her left leg is amputated, she has been deprived of social security pension for the past one year due to technical glitch and online verification process.

Aggunna Reshma of Boranta in Bhogapuram panchayat of Mandasa mandal developed bone cancer. Her left leg was amputated in August, 2020 to save her life. Reshma, an Intermediate BiPC student, applied for YSR Pension Kanuka in January, 2021. 

Her pension application was rejected on the grounds that her disability was not correctly mentioned as per norms in the SADAREM certificate. She and her family have been running from pillar to post for the past 11 months to get the disabled pension sanctioned, but in vain. 

When the girl’s poor parents took the issue to the notice of Animal Husbandry Minister Sidiri Appalaraju, he promised to get her pension sanctioned. But she is yet to get pension. Speaking to TNIE, Reshma said,

“I have applied for disability pension under the YSR Pension Kanuka in January, 2021. My application has been rejected citing technical glitch though I have SADAREM certificate with 100% disability.  I want to become a bank manager and I am confident of achieving my goal. I hope the authorities will sanction the YSR Kanuka pension at the earliest, considering my disability as it will lessen financial burden on my parents, besides helping me achieve my career goal.”  
 

