Ten FLCs established in Guntur district

In order to increase the financial literacy in the rural areas, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken up an initiative to set up CFL centres in all the districts across the country by 2024.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 10 Financial Literacy Centres have been set up in the district at Chilakaluripet, Narasaraopet, Mangalagiri, Sattenapalli, Tadepalli,  Tenali, Amaravati, Macherla, Piduguralla, and Bellamkonda mandals.In order to increase the financial literacy in the rural areas, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken up an initiative to set up CFL centres in all the districts across the country by 2024.

The business correspondents in these centres will educate the people in the rural areas about the schemes like education loans, and home banking services and precautions to be taken while conducting online transactions. About 6,00,128 self-help group members will be benefited from these centres. The counsellors will spread awareness about the financial matters and banking.

