This emerging wrestler from Andhra Pradesh is an all-rounder

Sports is the best way to keep oneself physically fit, says Chalamala Renuka, an engineering student from Kadapa, who is emerging as a wrestling talent at the State level.

Published: 14th November 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chalamala Renuka

Chalamala Renuka

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Sports is the best way to keep oneself physically fit, says Chalamala Renuka, an engineering student from Kadapa, who is emerging as a wrestling talent at the State level.“I chose wrestling as it is one of the exciting sports and several women wrestlers won Olympic medals for the country. Most importantly, it helps keep one physically fit, mentally sharp and be self-confident,” she notes. 

Renuka secured bronze medal in the AP Grappling (Wrestling) Championship 2021 held at Anantapur on October 2 and 3. She also secured bronze medal  in the 7th AP State under 23 wrestling championship held in Nellore. She won another two bronze medals in the Beach Wrestling contest at Vizag on October 16-17 and the state-level wrestling contest held at Vizianagaram on September 30-31.

Renuka started learning wrestling from coach K Ganesh from March last after her college, KSRM Engineering College, invited him to  organise a self-defence coaching session for the students. Now, she is not only doing well in wrestling but also excels in other sports like tennis, cricket, karate and won medals at competitions. 

She won a silver medal in the AP South Zone Tennis Cricket tournament held from September 25 to 27 at Pulivendula. Besides sports, Renuka also has good skills in drawing and dancing. According to her, extra curricular activities are as important as studies for the overall development of a student.

In fact, Renuka had secured 10 out of 10 grade points in her 10th class and in intermediate secured 8.7 points and secured a seat in KSRM Engineering college, where she is currently pursuing B Tech (CSE) third-year.  Attributing credit of her learning wrestling to college’s women cell incharge Radha, she says the latter always motivates girl students to be more proactive and self-confident. 

Her wrestling coach Ganesh, who is all praise for her dedicated efforts, said 10 girls and 15 boys are learning grappling from him. “As wrestling demands a fit body for attack and defence, one invariably stands to benefit from a good physically fit body, quick reflexes and  focused approach. It also helps one in self defence,” he explains. 

