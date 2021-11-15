STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh logs 208 fresh cases of COVID-19, 247 recoveries reported

The number of new Covid-19 infections remained below 300 in Andhra Pradesh as more number of recoveries were registered.

Published: 15th November 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new COVID-19 infections remained below 300 in Andhra Pradesh as more number of recoveries were registered. In the 24-hours ending Sunday 9 am, 208 out of 32,630 samples tested returned positive, which took the overall infection tally to 20,69,978. 

The latest bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said 247 infected people recovered and three more succumbed on Sunday.  

With 53 new cases, Chittoor district saw the sharpest spike in cases, followed by Krishna (32) and Guntur (19). Nellore and West Godavari districts reported 18 new cases each. 

A total of five districts reported growth in cases in single digits with Kurnool registering the lowest surge (4). The active case count reduced to 3,086 after a total of 20,52,477 recoveries and 14,415 deaths, the bulletin said. Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported one death each. 

Comments

