APERC hearing on true down pleas on Dec 8

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct on December 8 a public hearing on true down petitions or the applications for pass through of fuel and power purchase cost adjustment.

The three Discoms filed applications in September informing that the power purchase costs were lower by `126 crore than the base weighted average power purchase cost between April and June this year. The commission has issued a public notice to this effect inviting suggestions/objections/views from stakeholders and consumers. The public hearing will be held virtually from 11 am on the scheduled date.

It may be noted that these were the maiden true down petitions filed by the Discoms after bifurcation. The Discoms have filed true-up charges all these years for retail supply business, distribution business and transmission business.

The APERC is already in the process of hearing distribution business true-up once again and will also start the public hearing for the retail supply for 2019-20 and transmission business for the third control period soon.

Promote EE measures: BEE

The union ministry of power led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has appealed all the state governments to aggressively promote energy efficiency and conservation to achieve comprehensive development by reducing emissions intensity on economy under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) goals. Director general of BEE Ajay Bhakre, who participated in the 26th Conference of Parties in Glasgow, UK, said economic growth is possible only with low emissions for which it is essential to enhance energy efficiency and promote clean energy. He appreciated AP for proactively taking up energy efficiency initiatives and implementing innovative IoT-based technology project in MSMEs.