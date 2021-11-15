STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APERC hearing on true down pleas on Dec 8

Power purchase costs lower by `126 cr than base cost during April-June: Discoms 

Published: 15th November 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct on December 8 a public hearing on true down petitions or the applications for pass through of fuel and power purchase cost adjustment. 

The three Discoms filed applications in September informing that the power purchase costs were lower by `126 crore than the base weighted average power purchase cost between April and June this year.  The commission has issued a public notice to this effect inviting suggestions/objections/views from stakeholders and consumers. The public hearing will be held virtually from 11 am on the scheduled date.

It may be noted that these  were the maiden true down petitions filed by the Discoms after bifurcation.  The Discoms have filed true-up charges all these years for retail supply business, distribution business and transmission business. 

The APERC is already in the process of hearing distribution business true-up once again and will also start the public hearing for the retail supply for 2019-20 and transmission business for the third control period soon. 

Promote EE measures: BEE
The union ministry of power led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has appealed all the state governments to aggressively promote energy efficiency and conservation to achieve comprehensive development by reducing emissions intensity on economy under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) goals. Director general of BEE Ajay Bhakre, who participated in the 26th Conference of Parties in Glasgow, UK, said economic growth is possible only with low emissions for which it is essential to enhance energy efficiency and promote clean energy. He appreciated AP for proactively taking up energy efficiency initiatives and implementing innovative IoT-based technology project in MSMEs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp