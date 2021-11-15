IMD predicts more rains in south coastal districts, Rayalaseema

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains as a low-pressure area formed in Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. According to the IMD forecast, the low pressure area over central parts of Andaman Sea with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea-level persist. It is likely to move west northwestward and become a well marked area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by November 15.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move north-westwards across eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, concentrate into a depression by November 17 and reach the south Andhra Pradesh coast around November 18. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal districts and Rayalaseema for two days.

IMD Amaravati officials said it will take some more time to predict if the depression will further intensify into a cyclone or not. As of now, it is highly unlikely to become a cyclone. However, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has kept men and material ready for relief operations in all districts, particularly four south coastal districts.

District collectors of Nellore, Chittoor, Prakasam, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool have been alerted. SDRF, fire services, police personnel and revenue officials have been asked to be prepared to tackle any eventuality. Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Srikakulam and Kurnool districts on Sunday. Light to moderate rainfall was reported from other places in the State. The highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded at Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam and at Pathikonda in Kurnool district.