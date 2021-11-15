Local body polls: TDP bags five out of eight wards in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Elections to fill vacant seats for various local bodies (Gram Panchayat Sarpanch/Ward member) were held peacefully in the district on Sunday. Polls for the leftover/casual vacancies in all eight Gram Panchayats belonging to eight mandals of the district were held.

Election to Narisettyvaripalem Gram Panchayat (Kandukur Mandal) Sarpanch was in favour of Muppalla Srinivasa Rao supported by the Telugu Desam Party. Of the remaining seven Gram Panchayat ward member elections, TDP candidates won five wards, while the remaining two were in favour of YSR Congress candidates.

A total of 2,300 out of 2,655 voters exercised their franchise in all eight Gram Panchayats in this phase. With TDP's support, B Varalakshmi won the sixth ward election to Kandulapuram Gram Panchayat, Naga Jyothi won the the second ward division to Mirjapeta, G Lakshmi Tulasi won the fifth ward to Pusapadu and K SubbaRao won the 12th ward to M Nidamanur.