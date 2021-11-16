STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State crosses 3 crore Covid-19 tests 

117 new infections emerge out of 21,360 samples tested in 24 hrs; Vizag reports only death 

Published: 16th November 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The total number of samples tested for Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh crossed three crore mark on Monday that turned 20,70,095 positives so far at an overall positivity rate of 6.9 per cent. In the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, out of 21,360 samples tested only 117 returned positive. 

The first one crore tests were completed on November 29, 2020 and the second one crore on June 9, 2021.

According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the number of infections reported in the 24 hours was one of the least one-day surges reported in the recent months.

The highest number of new cases emerged from Chittoor (24), followed by Guntur (19) and Visakhapatnam (14). While Kurnool and Vizianagaram did not report any new case, five others districts reported new cases in single digits.  

Meanwhile, the State registered more number of recoveries. With 241 more patients getting cured, the overall climbed to 20,52,718. Only one fatality was reported, from Visakhapatnam, on Monday taking the toll in the State to 14,416.  The number of active cases came below three thousand, 2,961, out of which 792 were in East Godavari district  followed by 433 in Krishna and 432 in Chittoor. 

