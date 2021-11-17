Andhra braces for likely heavy rains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, which were battered by incessant rains a few days back, may face rain fury once again in the next couple of days under the influence of two low pressure areas, one in the Bay of Bengal and another in the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Wednesday and extremely heavy fall at isolated places on Thursday. Widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted across the State for the next two days.

According to the IMD forecast, the low pressure area over North Andaman Sea and neighbourhood moved westwards and lay over southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts on Thursday.

A fresh low pressure area has formed over east central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast and it is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked in the next 48 hours. However, there is no likelihood of the low pressure area inching towards the southern coast of AP further intensifying into a depression.

As per the tropical weather outlook issued by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre - Tropical Cyclones, under the existing oceanic and environmental conditions, there is no significant change in intensity of the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and no numerical model is indicating intensification of the system.

The AP State Disaster Management Authority has put south coastal AP and Rayalaseema districts on high alert to face any eventuality. As squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail in the sea off the coast of AP, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for fishing till November 18.

Disaster Management Commissioner K Kannababu said an alert has been sounded in low-lying areas of the vulnerable districts. Farmers are also advised to take necessary precautions to minimise the crop loss.

Men and material have been kept ready for rescue and relief operations in all the districts, particularly in four south coastal districts. SDRF, fire services, police and revenue officials have been asked to be prepared to tackle any eventuality.

Heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Srikakulam and Chittoor districts on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and at many places over Rayalaseema. In the 24 hours ending at Tuesday 8:30 am, the highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded in Ichchapuram of Srikakulam district. In Chittoor district, the highest rainfall of 16.5 cm was recorded in Varadaiahpalem from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Tuesday.