STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra braces for likely heavy rains

AP State Disaster Management Authority puts south coastal AP & Rayalaseema on high alert

Published: 17th November 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Rain

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, which were battered by incessant rains a few days back, may face rain fury once again in the next couple of days under the influence of two low pressure areas, one in the Bay of Bengal and another in the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Wednesday and extremely heavy fall at isolated places on Thursday. Widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted across the State for the next two days.

According to the IMD forecast, the low pressure area over North Andaman Sea and neighbourhood moved westwards and lay over southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts on Thursday. 

A fresh low pressure area has formed over east central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast and it is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked in the next 48 hours. However, there is no likelihood of the low pressure area inching towards the southern coast of AP further intensifying into a depression. 

As per the tropical weather outlook issued by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre - Tropical Cyclones, under the existing oceanic and environmental conditions, there is no significant change in intensity of the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and no numerical model is indicating intensification of the system.

The AP State Disaster Management Authority has put south coastal AP and Rayalaseema districts on high alert to face any eventuality. As squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail  in the sea off the coast of AP, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for fishing till November 18.

Disaster Management Commissioner K Kannababu said an alert has been sounded in low-lying areas of the vulnerable districts. Farmers are also advised to take necessary precautions to minimise the crop loss. 

Men and material have been kept ready for rescue and relief operations in all the districts, particularly in four south coastal districts. SDRF, fire services, police and revenue officials have been asked to be prepared to tackle any eventuality. 

Heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Srikakulam and Chittoor districts on Tuesday. 
Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and at many places over Rayalaseema. In the 24 hours ending at Tuesday 8:30 am, the highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded in Ichchapuram of Srikakulam district. In Chittoor district, the highest rainfall of 16.5 cm was recorded in Varadaiahpalem from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
incessant rains IMD heavy rainfall low pressure area Arabian Sea Bay of Bengal
India Matters
A view of the Rajpath shrouded in smog, in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi-NCR pollution: Schools, colleges to remain closed; thermal plants, construction activities not permitted
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
PhD for Assistant Professor’s job may go for good as Centre takes u-turn on the matter
Muslim men roll up namaz mats (Representational Photo | EPS)
Video shows group offering 'namaz' in Ahmedabad garden; VHP men 'purify' site
File Photo. (Representational Image)
Ahead of Goa polls, Centre tweaks private forest construction rule

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp