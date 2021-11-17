STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coromandel to set up Rs 400 crore sulphuric acid plant in Vizag

The plant would improve self-sufficiency and availability of phosphatic fertiliser in the country, he said, adding that the project would help reduce the import of sulphuric acid.

Published: 17th November 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Dignitaries from Coromandel, TKIS India and MECS during the agreement signing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Phosphatic fertilizer player Coromandel International Limited will set up a 1,650 metric tonnes per day design capacity sulphuric acid plant at its fertiliser complex in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 400 crore. 

The firm, part of the Murugappa Group, also signed technology partnership agreements with MECS (Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems) and TKIS (ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions). Announcing the plan, Executive Vice Chairman of Coromandel Arun Alagappan, said the 1,650 MT plant was in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The plant would improve self-sufficiency and availability of phosphatic fertiliser in the country, he said, adding that the project would help reduce the import of sulphuric acid. The plant would be set up on Coromandel’s existing Vizag premises. The new plant would be on a par with best technology standards to control emissions. The steam generated from the process shall also be used for captive power generation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fertilizer Coromandel International Limited sulphuric acid plant fertiliser complex
India Matters
A view of the Rajpath shrouded in smog, in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi-NCR pollution: Schools, colleges to remain closed; thermal plants, construction activities not permitted
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
PhD for Assistant Professor’s job may go for good as Centre takes u-turn on the matter
Muslim men roll up namaz mats (Representational Photo | EPS)
Video shows group offering 'namaz' in Ahmedabad garden; VHP men 'purify' site
File Photo. (Representational Image)
Ahead of Goa polls, Centre tweaks private forest construction rule

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp