Coromandel to set up Rs 400 crore sulphuric acid plant in Vizag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Phosphatic fertilizer player Coromandel International Limited will set up a 1,650 metric tonnes per day design capacity sulphuric acid plant at its fertiliser complex in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

The firm, part of the Murugappa Group, also signed technology partnership agreements with MECS (Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems) and TKIS (ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions). Announcing the plan, Executive Vice Chairman of Coromandel Arun Alagappan, said the 1,650 MT plant was in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The plant would improve self-sufficiency and availability of phosphatic fertiliser in the country, he said, adding that the project would help reduce the import of sulphuric acid. The plant would be set up on Coromandel’s existing Vizag premises. The new plant would be on a par with best technology standards to control emissions. The steam generated from the process shall also be used for captive power generation.